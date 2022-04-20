The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has unveiled a plush mansion as the new official residence of its moderators.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The new moderators' residence, located at Kuku Hill at Osu in Accra, is a six-bedroom house with other facilities.

According to a report by Ghana News Agency, the house contains a library, prayer room, guest room, and family area, kitchen, and a large compound for meetings and events.

The Presby Church has built a new residence for its moderators Photo source: Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Source: Instagram

Photos shared by the official Facebook page of the Presby Church show the new house to be a modern-designed two-storey building.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the caption of the photos, the new moderators' house was officially dedicated on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The current moderator, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, prayed over the house with the former Moderator, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, and other leaders of the church before its opening.

Presby Moderators' new residence sparks mixed reactions

The photos of the new residence for the Presby moderators have sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some have praised the church for undertaking such a project, others think the resources should have been used to uplift members rather.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments below:

Oheneba Paa Kwasi said:

"We thank God. After four years of the Moderator residing in his private residence, we now have an official residence for Him. The Lord’s name be praised."

Mckingtorch Makafui Awuku said:

21st century design. Good we can move away from the hen coops we build as residences. Wish our schools, hospitals, market spaces and lorry stations , Bungalows of doctors, nurses , teachers, service personnel can come with proper designs like this

Ko Kaine said:

"So then how can we ask our MPs to settle for less By the way Nyame nipa deserves better. But let’s try to modify the way capital moves upstream and doesn’t go downstream. Let’s support the deprived areas. I believe we can do that as a church. Peace be unto us."

Yakubu Foster said:

"Pastors swimming in opulence,and then they will turn around to tell the poor their reward is in Heaven.It is time Africans wise up to understand that most churches are business entities set up to make money to enrich its leaders-and not about soul- winning.Ordinary church members will struggle to go past the security at these magnificent structures when their little contributions helped set them up.Religious indoctrination is what goes on in our churches. Putting fear in the vulnerable poor so that they will continue to give out money with no corresponding benefits from the church.The poor in the church will continue to wallow in poverty while pastors and their families ride in expensive cars and reside in posh residences in expensive neighborhoods."

Source: YEN.com.gh