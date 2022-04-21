Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has said there is indeed a case docket at the CID about an attack on Serwaa Broni

Adam Bonaa said the case docket is now under the authority of a new CID administration headed by Ken Yeboah

He said he is hopeful that the new CID boss will act on the matter that cites the president for ordering an attack on a civilian

A famous security analyst has confirmed that there is indeed a case docket at the CID Headquarters about Serwaa Broni's claim that heavily armed state security forces attacked her.

Adam Bonaa told Starr News that his checks at the Criminal Investigation Department revealed the case was first received by the former head of the department, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

According to Mr Bonaa, the case docket is now under the authority of the new head of the CID, Ken Yeboah, appointed in January 2020.

"My expectation is by now he would have spoken to the issue of criminality, especially as the President's name is mentioned," he told Starr News.

Serwaa Broni, known in private life as Evelyn Aidoo, burst onto the scene with scandalous allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo and some top governing NPP functionaries.

She did a live Facebook post in the latter part of 2021 with claims that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

The lady claimed that a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly acting on the orders of the president, took adverse actions to confiscate some pictures she took on the presidential jet during a flight with the president and other well-known personalities.

She said her heavily-armed attackers ambushed the vehicle she was travelling in Ghana, ordered her out amid gunshots, and even slammed the car door on her foot.

Adam Bonaa's comment on the case docket on Wednesday, April 21, 2022, is the first of such independent corroboration.

Neither the Presidency nor the police administration has reacted to the severe allegations since last year.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Broni recently revealed more during an interview with controversial broadcaster Kevin Taylor.

The recent interview with the US-based broadcaster on March 29, 2022 but published on many sites Sunday, April 17, 2022, has become a significant talking point for Ghanaians on social media.

The opposition National Democratic Congress Caucus in Parliament has released a statement on a series of scandalous allegations by Serwaa Broni against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Known in private life as Evelyn Aidoo, Serwaa Broni burst onto social media with damning allegations against the president in the later part of 2021.

In October last year, she grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians, mostly on social media, when she alleged in a live Facebook post that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

