Sammy Gyamfi has hinted that there is an ongoing process by the NDC caucus in Parliament to start an impeachment process against the president

This follows renewed claims by Serwaa Broni that the president or persons close to him ordered an attack on her last year

Sammy Gyamfi wants Ghanaians to support the NDC MPs' ongoing probe into the allegations that will inform the impeachment process

The opposition NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi has said the allegations by Evelyn Aidoo, popularly known as Serwaa Broni, against Nana Akufo-Addo provide reasonable grounds for impeachment.

The National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC said on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, that the scandalous claims against the president by the Canada-based nurse fall under the constitution as grounds for his removal from the high office.

Sammy Gyamfi told 3News that Serwaa Broni’s allegations that there was a state-sponsored attack on her and others that point to wanton abuse of crucial state assets for trivial endeavours are a blot on the image of the presidency.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the allegations we’ve heard from this lady, who is alleged to have had an affair, an extramarital affair with the president, are serious allegations that fall under the scope of Article 69 and can be grounds for removal from office of President Akufo-Addo.

"One of the allegations I find serious is the allegation of state-sponsored armed robbery by the lady in question against our president. That for me is a very, very serious matter that cannot be allowed to slide,” Sammy Gyamfi told 3News.

He said other allegations by the self-proclaimed former girlfriend of the president that touch on the abuse of the public purse must not be ignored by the Ghanaian public.

“The use of our critical assets of state like the presidential jet to fly ‘sidechicks' of the president in and out of Ghana and from one city to the other at the expense of the poor taxpayer.

“We should welcome the call by the Minority and encourage them to probe the issue and if they find any truth in the allegation, immediately commence impeachment proceedings,” he said.

