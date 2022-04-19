NDC's Sammy Gyamfi is puzzled about the silence of the media on the scandalous allegations by Serwaa Broni against Akufo-Addo

The NDC communications officer has said the allegations against the president are the first in Ghana's history

The NDC Caucus has said it will soon announce a decision after analysing the full interview Serwaa Broni granted Kevin Taylor

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the mainstream media in Ghana is underreporting the damning allegations by Serwaa Broni against Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Mr Gyamfi, the mainstream media's silence on the matter was puzzling.

Sammy Gyamfi (L) is National Communications Officer of the NDC. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

“This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a President will be accused of state-sponsored robbery by a lady he is alleged to have had an affair with. Yet, most of the country’s media are mute about this scandal that has brought the presidency into disrepute. What’s happening?” he quizzed in a tweet.

Evelyn Aidoo, known popularly as Serwaa Broni, burst onto the scene with wild allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She has revealed more during a recent interview with broadcaster Kevin Taylor.

The recent interview with the controversial US-based broadcaster on March 29, 2022, but published on many sites Sunday, April 17, 2022, has become a significant talking point for Ghanaians on social media.

Serwaa Broni grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians when she did a live Facebook post in the latter part of 2021 with claims that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

The lady who claims to be a lesbian said her heavily-armed attackers ambushed the vehicle she was travelling in Ghana, ordered her out amid gunshots, and even slammed the car door on her foot.

Source: YEN.com.gh