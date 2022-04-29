East Legon is one of the most highly sought-after neighbourhoods in Accra. Prices of houses and other commodities in this location are typically above the market price. Many people have been wondering why this should be the case. In this article, Yen.com.gh sheds light on why this may be so.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A residential neighbourhood in East Legon. Photo credit: Mr Pocu. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It is a Well-Planned Residential Neighbourhood

East Legon is very well planned. There are beautiful houses neatly arranged in beautiful residential patterns. It is home to many politicians, footballers and celebrities. Real estate companies usually capitalise on this to increase the prices of their properties due to their close proximity to influential people.

East Legon Boasts many Businesses and Companies

Many banks and international companies have their head offices in East Legon. This makes East Legon a hub for many businesses with a very vibrant corporate social life. The small ecosystem raises the standard of living in the area as well as the cost of living.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

East Legon is Self-Sustaining

As stated earlier, East Legon has an ecosystem of its own. It is very self-sustaining with everyone within a walking distance. It is possible to stay in East Legon and not have to come out of the neighbourhood for everything.

Many tourists visit the area to see fascinating art and learn history. East Legon also boasts of many hotels and short-stay apartments typically used for Airbnb which accommodates foreign nationals and also houses people who are looking for a weekend or holiday getaway.

It is a Real Estate Hotspot

Many property developers are scrambling for a piece of East Legon. They are putting up huge structures to be used as office and apartment complexes. Many others are also building gated communities to house the affluent and business executives of companies. Most of the prominent real estate developers in Ghana have developments in East Legon.

Jackie Appiah Flaunts Plush Trasacco Mansion Fans Praise Her: East Legon Landlady Papabi

In an earlier story published by Yen.com.gh, many netizens are praising Jackie Appiah for her acquisition of a plush mansion at Trassaco Valley in the East Legon neighbourhood.

Source: YEN.com.gh