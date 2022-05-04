A man broke down in tears after he lost his wife at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

He has recounted that a health worker who attended to his significant other at a point abandoned her

Members of the cyber community, particularly Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure over the man's traumatic experience

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A deprived Ghanaian man broke down in tears after he recently lost his wife at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His wife passed after battling sickness for her life, but she succumbed to death.

In a video clip, he recounted the incidents leading to her death as he mourned her passing.

Photos of Ghanaian man weeping and signage of the Manhyia District Hospital. Source: Cila Adjoa Duffuor/ghanayello.com

Source: Facebook

Before she passed

The man recounted that health workers who attended to his wife took money from him without issuing receipts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He further claimed that a health worker who attended to his wife at a point abandoned her..

The clip in which the man weeps while recalling his heartwrenching ordeal has evoked emotions on social media after peeps saw it.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ghanaian journalist Mabel Aku Baneseh wrote:

''I'm so angry and sad.''

Adomah Boachie said:

''We demand a lot from our leaders, but we are corrupt and dirty.''

Emy Nana Ginny commented:

''Until a lawsuit is brought against the negligence of some doctors, nurses, and administrators these things will never stop.''

Lenin Aboagye said:

''This has been happening for a very long time and will remain that way for a long time until we decide to start jailing negligent healthcare professionals.

''All these government institutions need to be handed over to the private sector for management if we want to see competency and progress. We are never angry enough hence why these things will never stop.''

MrsAneetah Adu said:

''This is when I can boldly say Ghana's health system has failed! When human life seems to be of no importance! I'm so so sad!''

Rabi Kwamena Eboum Chakkim-Afful commented:

''This is the result when students are being accepted into the healthcare courses through whom you know, not through intelligence and ability.

Some don't know anything, nothing.''

Oheneba Safoah said:

''Awww, obviously he loved the wife to the bone. My condolences, daddy.''

Gloria Sarfo Lays Her Mum to Rest

YEN.com.gh previously reported that after weeks of heartbreak, actress Gloria Sarfo finally laid her late mum to rest at the Akyem Osiem cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The burial service for the late Madam Ophelia Yeboah took place on Saturday, April 30, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park.

She passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress broke the news on Instagram. Gloria Sarfo did not reveal what caused her mother's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh