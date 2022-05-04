Dr Penelope Adinku has made history with her remarkable feat as the first female cardiothoracic surgeon ever in Ghana

Her trailblazing achievement paves a path for women, especially young girls who desire a career in her field

Several internet users have showered encomiums on the pacesetter after the historic milestone became public

Dr Penelope Adinku, a young female doctor, has imprinted her name in the sands of time as she makes history as the first-ever female cardiothoracic surgeon in Ghana.

With this achievement, Dr Adinku joins the ranks of Ghanaian women who attained first in their fields, including the late Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, who became Ghana's first female Brigadier/Major General.

Her accomplishment paves the path for women with a quest to become cardiothoracic surgeons.

Shattering the glass ceiling

While challenges for women pursuing STEM programmes could be daunting, Dr Adinku has shown that it is possible.

Besides making history, she has shattered the glass ceiling that will shape the paradigms of young girls for generations. They now know their dreams and goals are valid.

Celebrating the trailblazer

After her achievement became public, several people have heaped praises on Dr Adinku, including Shaida Nubi, winner of the 2002 Miss Ghana beauty pageant.

''Now, Introducing the First female Cardiothoracic Surgeon in Ghana Dr Penelope Adinku. Congratulations. Setting the bar by example,'' she said on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments under Shaida Nubi's post.

Mawusi Amavi Conduah said:

''Congratulations. May you soar higher and higher.''

Jesus Namwan commented:

''What a brave and smart woman. May God heal any patient you touch. Amen! Congratulations.''

Cilla Nortey said:

''Congratulations. More grace and blessings.''

Stella Darley Tweneboah commented:

''Congratulations. Dr We thank God for how far He’s brought you. Proud of you.''

Abigail Amegatsey

''Congrats, Dr I tap into this blessing for my daughter. That's her dream.''

''Docia Mayenhyira Dougan Asare said:

''Congratulations to my sister-in-law. The future is feminine.''

Fusena Os Barrysing commented:

''Congratulations, dear. The sisterhood is proud of you.''

Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu Appointed First Female Director of Noguchi

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Microbiologist Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu has become the first woman to be appointed as the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

Professor Yeboah-Manu is the head of the Bacteriology Department at the NMIMR and is taking over from her predecessor Professor Annang, who retires from active service on July 31, 2021. The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research issued a message on Twitter to announce Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu's appointment.

