A taxi driver who returned a sum of GH₵8400 he found in his car back to the market woman he picked has become an internet sensation

The driver has since received numerous gifts from multiple individuals, including GH₵20,000 from the vice president

Lawrence Tetteh is the recent public figure to show love to the man for his kind gesture. She is promising him the car

A taxi driver has been all over the news for a kind gesture he did, returned GH₵8000 to a fishmonger who boarded his car and left in the car.

The honest driver returned the money back to the woman who was elated and could not hold her joy as she hugged and thanked the driver in a heartwarming video that went viral.

Photo: Isaac Kwesi Ackon and Dr Lawrence Tetteh Source: crimecheckghana, Dr Lawrence Tetteh

The driver, identified as Isaac Kwesi Ackon, has since become a social media sensation as many public figures, including the vice president, who gifted him GH₵20,000, showered him with gifts VGMA artist of the year Kidi also blessed the man with GH₵5000.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned Ghanaian evangelist, is the latest to acknowledge the man's kindness. After discovering that the taxi the driver works with was not his personal car Lawrence Tetteh offered to buy him a personal one, this was during a show at the Gtv studios according to Ghanacelebrities.com.

The Honest Isaac Kwesi Ackon Who He Is

Kwesi is 37 years old taxi driver. Heis a hard worker and has been in the taxi business for years,. In an interview, he said there are several days where he makes losses, and in a good week, he can make GH¢300. The honest young man drives a rusty Nissan registered in 2013. Isaac Ackon is a Church of Pentecost member.

Driver Returns GH₵4000 He Found In His Car To Rightful Owner

In other news, an honest taxi driver was also in the news as he returned the money he found in his car to its rightful owner. YEN.com.gh previously published this in an article.

An honest Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a cash amount of GHc4,000 and confidential documents to a passenger The Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Kwame Waja, left the money and documents in his vehicle.

