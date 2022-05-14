Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia has recently displayed a heated dance performance for students of Northern School of Business in Tamale

In the video, she was seen wearing a very short dress which caught the attention of many on social media

@ms_b.e.r.t.i.e, one of her followers commented: "You look different here did not recognise you"

A video of beautiful Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia has recently got many social media users talking.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the young artiste had her giving a sterling dance performance to one of her songs for secondary school students in Tamale where the singer will be holding her Queen Solomon concert.

SHS students, Sister Afia dancing and posing for the camera Photo credit

Sister Afia was seen wearing a very short wine coloured dress for brief performance which appeared to have gotten some of the students very entertained.

She shared the video with the post;

"The kids just love Sista Afia and I Also love them. It’s the principle at the back for me can you spot him? It was fun to be with students of Northern School of Business in Tamale ahead of tomorrow’s concert."

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 13,000 likes with close to 160 comments.

@anggiewood replied:

Can't stop watching la great moves

@she_loves_oxlade commented:

Looking good in that outfit tho

@i_am_nness complimented her:

You are so good nd you deserve that love ❤️

From @ms_b.e.r.t.i.e:

U look different here didn't recognise u

@countess_kone commented

If minding my business was a person, then it's definitely this principal!!

Watch the full video linked below;

