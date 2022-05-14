Tracy Boakye has recently sparked massive reactions online after sharing a video of herself in Paris

In the post, she was seen in an extremely short jeans shorts standing behind a car and dancing her heart out

Many of her followers who saw the video expressed their admiration for her and encouraged her to always be happy

Well-known Ghanaian celebrity , Tracy Boakye has recently become the talk of many on social media after a video of her surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the gorgeous mother of two had her in a jeans shorts well above the knees dancing in excitement on a street in Paris.

Beautiful Tracy posing for the camera and dancing Photo credit: tracey_boakye/Instagram

It was obvious that the young woman was in a very happy mood given tthe fact that she recently celebrated her cute daughter's 2nd birthday.

Tracy shared the video with the caption;

"Are u still Hating on this free minded woman? .. I BEG CHILL WAI? HAPPINESS IS FREEEEE"

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 24,000 likes with over 600 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@_asantewaaaa_ commented:

Kaishhhhhh dance goddess

@asare_bernice_ asked:

You n me paaa who know how to dance

@dasylandserwaa wrote:

This is what one lege was insinuating oooo guys... Mostly the.... "go down low, shoulder up, hand gestures, facial expression".... And #hisonlychic# gave us her #bosschic# smile

From @priscy1003:

Let them hate Ee it their business ryt now it not a matter of hatred just pray to God and be hardworking and positive minded period much love mum ❤️

Watch the full video linked below;

