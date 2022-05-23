Details of Sir John's leaked will reveal he made allocations for any future wife he may marry in the future

The lawyer and politician's vast moveable and immovable properties have prompted a storm of reactions online with many questioning he acquired them

He owned about 12 houses, 12 lands of different sizes across, 12 private vehicles, businesses and large sums of money before he passed away

Details of the leaked eleven-page will of Sir John show he also gave one of his numerous houses spread across Accra and other parts of the country to any wife he may marry in the future.

The leaked documents sighted by YEN.com.gh show he owned about 12 houses which he gave to different relatives, with one Michael Owusu, identified as his nephew, getting the largest share of the properties.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, was a lawyer and politician. Source: Facebook/@Sir John sitting

But a curious paragraph in the document of the late lawyer, politician and public servant is one that suggests he even made an allocation to a yet-to-be-married wife in the future.

“I give my house at Otinshi to any future wife that I may marry. Should I be deceased before I marry, then it should be given to my nephew, Michael Owusu forever,” the last paragraph under ‘Houses’ read.

However, Sir John died without marrying this "future wife" on July 1, 2020 through Covid-19 related health complications.

Sir John’s Will: Houses, Businesses, Lands, Bank Accounts And Other Properties Listed In Leaked Document

Attention-grabbing details of the last will and testament of Sir John, known in private life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, contains a huge collection of houses, businesses, lands and bank accounts.

The leaked document published by many media outlets, including Accra-based The Fourth Estate, shows the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission owned 12 houses, 12 parcels of lands of different sizes, 12 different types of private vehicles, among others.

Charles Owusu: Leaking of Sir John’s will giving me sleepless nights

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that an aide to late Sir John, Charles Owusu, said that he could not sleep on Sunday night after learning that the will of the former NPP politician had been leaked to the public.

Charles Owusu, who is mentioned as one of the executors of the will, said it is improper for the property-loaded document to be leaked because it prompted jokes and unwarranted ridicule of the deceased former politician.

He said per Akan tradition, the leaking of the document and the social media ridicule is bad for the memory of the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission. Speaking to Asempa FM on Monday, May 23, 2022, Mr Owusu said he has been overwhelmed by the many calls and social media taunts since the details of the will hit the internet.

