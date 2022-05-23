Scores of Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share their views after the leaked will of the late politician Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie emerged online

The will of the late former general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) contains four parcels of land in the Achimota Forest

It emerged after it became public that President Akufo-Addo had signed an executive instrument declassifying parts of the Achimota Forest as a forest reserve

Ghanaians have reacted after the will of the late member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, surfaced on social media.

Popularly known as Sir John, the late former general secretary of the NPP was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission before his passing.

His will has emerged online and reignited the Achimota Forest controversy and public backlash targeting the government and political elites.

Before the legal document surfaced, many had taken to social media to vent after it became public that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had signed an executive instrument declassifying parts of the Achimota Forest as a forest reserve, with many accusing the government of attempts to sell the lands to themselves.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, later assured that the government will protect the forest from exploitation to allay public concerns.

However, Sir John's will contains four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest, which the late politician willed to named persons, including family members, The Fourth Estate reported.

See copies of the will below:

Scores of Ghanaians on social media, specifically Twitter, have reacted after it emerged that the will of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission contained some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaian comedian DKB GHANA said:

''My eye just LANDED on late Sir John's will, and it LANDED me into deep thoughts of where the future of our LANDS will LAND us, this his will is a powerful will by a LANDslide impact, God save our motherLAND.''

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

''Ashantis and this dema "Wofa Ade3" thing, why would Sir John give the majority of his estate to his nephew at the expense of his own children. This doesn't sit well with me at all.''

@wofa_kay9 commented:

''Just read a piece of Sir John’s will, and I’m sad cause when things like this happen, we just rant about it, and no one is punished hmm.''

@Fentuo commented:

''Honestly, though, if Sir John owns that much land in Achimota Forest and Ramsar, I bet he's not the only one. Be like they already share the forest finish ooo! What a country!''

@1Obama commented:

''Read Sir John’s Will and plan your life again. It’s never too late to start again.''

