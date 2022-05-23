The famous Michael Owusu, whose name has been mentioned many times in a leaked last will and testament of Sir John (Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie) has spoken

He told a local language radio station on Monday that he has not slept since the documents hit social media

Michael Owusu said he has been crying since yesterday as if he was mourning his late uncle a second time

A nephew of the late Sir John whose name appears many times as the most fortunate beneficiary in his uncle’s will has broken his silence, revealing he has not slept since yesterday.

Michael Owusu is mentioned many times in the property-loaded leaked document, prompting jokes and genuine concerns about how he come to be Sir John’s favourite to the detriment of Sir John’s own biological children.

However, speaking to Asempa FM on Monday, May 23, 2022, Michael Owusu said he has been overwhelmed by the many calls and social media taunts since the details of the will hit the internet.

Sir John (M) was CEO of the Forestry Commission before his demise in 2020. Source: Facebook/@citi973

Speaking Twi in the local language station, Michael Owusu made the following confession:

It’s as though I am at a wake keeping because people have called me many times about the will. It feels as though I am mourning Sir John for the second time, he said in Twi.

Social media users have also been poking fun at Michael Owusu since Sunday, May 22, when the document hit social media for dominating the entire last will and testament of his uncle.

Sir John, known in private life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, died in July 2020 after Covid-19 related health complications.

He was for many years the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) before being appointed as the CEO of the Forestry Commission. Sir John held that position until his death.

Sir John’s Will: Houses, Businesses, Lands, Bank Accounts And Other Properties Listed In Leaked Document

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh has reported that the eye-popping details of the leaked last will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie contains a huge collection of houses, businesses, lands and bank accounts.

YEN.com.gh has sighted the leaked document published by many media outlets, including Accra-based The Fourth Estate, which shows the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission owned 12 houses, 12 parcels of lands of different sizes, 12 different types of private vehicles, among others.

His vast Achimota Forest lands have dominated discussions because the will was leaked at a time when Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has been accused on social media of using an Executive Instrument to sell off large parts of the forest lands for commercial development.

