Late politician Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is trending on social media even though he passed away almost two years ago.

Sir John's 'resurrection' has come as a result of the emergence of his will online. The will which was obviously prepared before July 1, 2020, when he passed away, shows the former NPP General Secretary to have acquired a lot of properties.

Of more interest to Ghanaians is the inclusion of parcels of lands at the Achimota Forest as part of the properties Sir John who passed away as the CEO of the Forestry Commission left behind.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Sir John's will listed acres of land at the Achimota Forest which was only recently declassified a few weeks ago.

One of the beneficiaries of Sir John's controversial lands at the Achimota Forest among other properties is his son, Yaw Amoateng Afriyie. Afriyie got a substantial amount of properties.

Sir John's properties to his son

Lands

Apart from getting one acre as his share of the Achimota Forest lands, Yaw Amoateng inherited a plot of land at Millenium City Estates, Kasoa.

He also got a plot of land at Mempeasem, East Legon, and 0.40 acres at Ogbojo

Houses

For houses, Amoateng got a four-bedroom house with a security pst at Ogbojo, East Legon, with land title certificate number TDA 4140 and another four-bedroom house in the same area with certificate number GA 54480.

He also got a 3 bedroom apartment out of a four-storey building his father owned at East Legon.

Cars

Amoateng inherited three cars from his father. They include Lexus V8 (LX570), Ford Fusion, and a Lexis V6.

Cash and investments

Amoateng and his siblings will have an equal share of all the monies left in their father's bank accounts at NIB, CBG, FIDELITY, and ADB.

He will also have an equal share of a two million cedis investment at ADB and a GHC250,000 investment at NTHC Properties.

Sir John also stipulated his shared of proceeds from two gold investments he made be divided among Amoateng and his siblings equally.

Other items

Sir John also willed that Amoateng be given one of the five pump action guns he owned while his clothes be also shared among Amoateng and his nephews.

Check out his photos and parts of the will concerning him below:

Sir John son: Yaw Amoateng Afriyie's profile

Sir John's son is currently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2021, a few months after his father's burial.

Prior to his appointment, he worked in various senior capacities in the United Kingdom and Ghana as a Management & Political Risk professional.

Amoateng holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Business from The Saïd Business School, the University of Oxford, a Masters Degree (MA) in Conflict Resolution in Divided Societies from King's College London, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours (BA Hons) in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom.

