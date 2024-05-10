Kofi Kinaata has released Kofi oo Kofi, his maiden body of work

He held a private listening session for the project with top dignitaries in attendance

One of his guests at the event purchased the first copy of the project for a whooping 100k

Seven years after Kofi Kinaata jumped on ot the music scene officially, the Ghanaian singer and rapper has released his first EP.

At a private listening session for the new project, Kinaata shared the backstop behind his body of work.

The event had top Ghanaian personalities, including MUSIGHA president Bessa-Simmons and highlife legend Gyedu Blay Ambolley, among several others.

Kofi Kinaata's EP makes big sale on release day

According to Kofi Kinaata, the body of work characterised by its playful cover art is a pilgrimage to his childhood, which has contributed immensely to his career.

At the ceremony, an individual identified as Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, a Ghanaian-born and German-trained 'Green' Entrepreneur and CEO of Richie Plantations Limited, purchased an autographed copy of Kinaata's maiden EP for a whooping GH₵100k cedis.

Apart from his stellar business records, Mr Richard Ekow Quansah is a benevolent philanthropist who donated an incubator worth US$10,000 to the Swedru Government hospital.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman easily offered to buy the project without any hesitation.

Fans react to Kinaata's EP

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their reviews about Kinaata's debut EP.

don_kidi22 noted:

This guy is creative something unique

sparkling___stones shared:

Tadi to the whole world

hellovybes_ commented:

Any Effia Kuma born would know this area ❤️

Kinaata recounts his music's impact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kof Kinaata had established that he values the impact of his music on fans more than all accolades and awards.

According to Kinaata, there have been times when random people called his phone in the early hours of the morning, crying because his music has touched their hearts so deeply. These fans expressed their gratitude and said that his songs brought them comfort during difficult times.

