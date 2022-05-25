Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has proposed ways the state can make it difficult for public officers to amass huge unexplained wealth

Mr Kpebu said Ghana needs a stand-alone law on mandatory asset declaration for outgoing public officers

He said a similar strategy worked under Ghana's first President Kwame Nkrumah and it was highly successful

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has provided some ideas on how the state can stop public officers from rampant corruption in the wake of Sir John’s leaked will.

According to Mr Kpebu, who is also an anti-corruption campaigner, Ghana has good laws that could easily fight unexplained wealth. However, their implementation remains a challenge.

Mr Kpebu’s comments were contained in an exclusive interview he granted YEN.com.gh in the wake of the leaked property-loaded will of Sir John, the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John was CEO of the Forestry Commission. Source: Facebook/@fc.ghana.9

The will, which is a matter of litigation in court, contains over 10 different lands of different sizes, at least 12 houses, at least 12 vehicles, businesses, including farms, and huge investments.

Since the will leaked online, there has been a public outcry about deep-seated corruption. Many felt there are other public office holders who have acquired unexplained wealth in similar proportion.

Mr Kpebu gave the following ideas on how the state can make it difficult for public officers to loot the country’s resources:

1. Ghana needs a stand-alone law on asset declaration for people going into public service. Mr Kpebu believes the law must make it mandatory for a person leaving public to appear before a committee declare their assets.

2. The committee – according to the provisions of the current constitution – must be set up by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

“CHRAJ should be resourced to set up this permanent committee to receive these persons [outgoing public officers] and go through their asset declaration,” he said.

3. This mandatory appearance before a committee by public office holders will make it easy for members of the public to drop evidence of the stashed wealth of an outgoing public officer scheduled to appear before the committee.

“In our history this has worked before. The Jiagge Commission under Kwame Nkrumah did a marvelous job by exposing corruption by public officers,” he said.

