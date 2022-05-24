Popular host of current affairs programme, The Hard Truth, Nana Akosua, has uploaded photos on social media to whip up interest in the upcoming season of the show

The Hard Truth has hosted captains of industries, senior government officials and known personalities in the entertainment industry.

Nana Akosua Konadu said she intends to probe deeper into issues of national interest that cut across all sectors

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster and TV personality, Nana Akosua Konadu, has published stunning photos to announce her return to the screens.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Enak Studios also hosts “The Hard Talk,” a current affairs and politics programme on the Joy News channel.

After going off-air for months, the show is making a return on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with a promise to deliver cutting-edge and insightful discussions on issues of public interest.

"The Hard Truth" has in the past hosted industry captains, prominent government officials and recognized personalities.

“The personalities do it for us. So, we try getting people who make the decisions and get the conversation going. I think it is about time we voice out our issues. Flooding is happening, there are land issues and all that…we need to probe them more,” she said on Tuesday during an interview on Joy News monitored by YEN.com.gh.

She said the new season of the current affairs programme will feature a polygraph session for the personalities who appear on her show. The ‘lie detector’ sessions are expected to probe the truth in the statements made by the resource persons who come on the show.

For a long time, Nana Akosua Konadu co-hosted the AM Show on the Joy News channel on Multi TV before starting her own production.

