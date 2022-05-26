A video showing fire destroying a three-storey building that reportedly houses police officers at Aboabo has surfaced

The cause of the inferno is not immediately known, but the ravaging fire has destroyed several properties

YEN.com.gh gathers that the fire started around 2:30 pm today [Thursday], May 26, in the Ashanti Region

A massive fire has destroyed a three-storey building that reportedly houses police officers at Aboabo in the Ashanti Region.

It's not yet clear what caused the inferno, but fire and plumes of black smoke can be seen emanating from the last floor of the building.

The ravaging fire has destroyed several properties as seen in the video making the rounds on social media.

There was a massive explosion in the three-storey building, and the people on the ground can be heard saying it was gas that exploded.

YEN.com.gh gathers that the fire started around 2:30 pm on Thursday, May 26.

It's also not clear whether firefighters have arrived at the scene to douse the raging fire.

More soon ...

