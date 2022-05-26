A video of some policemen raiding an apartment building has brought some funny reactions on social media

The policemen attempted to break down a door of an apartment they were trying to enter and it took them several tries to succeed

Many people who came across the video could not hold back their laughter as they passed all sorts of funny comments

A video has gone viral online and it has got the ribs of many individuals cracking from laughter. In the video, a group of police officers could be seen attempting to break down a door into an apartment and their numerous attempts proved futile for a long while.

The police used various sophisticated equipment in an attempt to bring the door down. The police first cut through the door before using a piece of equipment to knock on the door in an attempt to break it but the door won't budge.

They tried severally and took turns hitting the door down before they were finally able to get in. The amount of time and effort it took the police to try and bring the door down had a lot of people laughing as they made hilarious comments.

Social Media Reactions

Charlie Mase was impressed with the strength of the door:

That door company needs to use this video as a promo ad.

Damianhai shared the same sentiments and said:

this should be an advert for whatever company makes that door

AditPlayz 57 hilariously said:

My guy ate lunch before escaping

Gary Watson also had a laugh as he said:

think they lost the element of surprise

asapthing wanted one of the tough doors for himself as he said:

yo what door is this i wana get one

See video below:

