An NGO in Madagascar called "Thinking Huts" is making waves across the world by building a 3D printed school in the country

The NGO was founded by Maggie Grout when she was a teenager with the aim of building 3D printed schools in Madagascar where children lack access to education

3D printed schools are quick to build and also offer more affordable alternatives to other expensive building types such as those built with brick and blocks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An NGO in Madagascar called "Thinking Huts" is heralding the initiative to build affordable schools for less-privileged children in the country using 3D printing. This will ensure that many children are taken off the streets and put in the classroom to secure their future.

Maggie Grout, CEO of Thinking Huts. Photo credit: Penny Bauder. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The founder of the NGO, Maggie Grout said that:

the school costs about $300,000 but the next ones will cost much less. The school takes about three weeks to build once the printer is running and the total print time was about 18 hours.

It is the first such school in the country and only the second in the world. The organisation had first built a 3D printed school in Malawi earlier on and has now set its eyes on Madagascar. Madagascar's first 3D printed school is being built at a University in the city of Fianarantsoa.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

See the video of the making of the 3D printed school in Malawi which was shared by the BBC on Instagram below.

As different trends emerge with drastic advancements in technology, real estate is also transforming at a fast pace to remain relevant.

Many have sought time and cost-efficient ways of putting up buildings that will cater to the needs of the most marginalized and financially handicapped of society. For instance, a young Ghanaian man started a company that builds houses out of plastic waste bottles in Ghana.

The young man, Paul Coffie Beboru, claims that his houses are also inexpensive. A 2 bedroom house with a hall, kitchen, toilet, bath and porch would cost an unbelievable amount of about 3,000 cedis with the use of plastic waste materials as of 2017.

Container Houses: The New Craze for Affordable Housing Options in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people in Ghana are seeking affordable housing types by putting up structures using shipping containers. It has become the go-to material used for many homes, offices and shops in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh