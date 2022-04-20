Paul Coffie Beboru is making groundbreaking moves in Ghana’s real estate industry by building homes called "Toa House" using plastic waste bottles

His idea came to life when he realized that similar ideas were being implemented in other African countries and beyond

Paul’s vision is for Toa House to become the leading provider of affordable homes in Ghana and Africa

A young Ghanaian man in his 30s, Paul Coffie Beboru, developed an innovative idea to build houses out of plastic waste when he had the opportunity to work with a waste recycling company after school.

He researched companies that were already doing what he wanted and found similar projects in Kenya, Israel and Nigeria among a few other countries.

Ghana has a housing deficit that stands at 1.8 million according to a Ghana Statistical Services report. Paul believes that the 2000 tonnes of waste produced in Accra annually are enough to house people.

The clay that is added to the plastic waste bottles during construction makes the homes fire-resistant, earthquake resistant and bulletproof.

Speaking to TV3 during an interview, Paul asserted that building with plastic waste materials “is 20 times stronger than brick or blockhouses”

He further went on to state that “since plastics can be used in building, which is much more affordable, eco-friendly and gives us that strength to house our people, we decided to go for it”.

As of 2017 when the interview was held, a 2 bedroom house with a hall, kitchen, toilet, bath and porch would cost an unbelievable amount of about 3,000 cedis with the use of plastic waste materials.

Toa House has already been built in some parts of Accra and Kumasi with this innovation. In a feature with Meqasa in 2017, Paul stated that:

“people should watch out for the TOA Village next year; the first plastic-built gated community in Africa. This is going to be built in partnership with South African investors. It’s going to feature 73 units on 15 acres of land in Prampram, with 3 and 2 bedroom houses for sale; including the land.”

