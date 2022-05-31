The IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has in a long letter expressed his displeasure with a tweet by the British High Commissioner to Ghana

Harriet Thompson had posted on May 17 that she ha d been informed that social change campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor had been " arrested again " while on his way to the court

d " " However, the IGP thinks the wording of the tweet by the British High Commissioner suggests she was informed and biased against the police

The IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has sent a strongly worded letter to the British High Commissioner following her tweet last month about the arrest of FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Source: Facebook

Among other things, the Inspector General of Police asked the Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, to restrain herself from commenting on things that does not concern her.

The IGP is reacting to the British High Commissioner’s tweet that he believes contains some biased phrases.

The High Commissioner had tweeted the following when Barker-Vormawor posted on Facebook on May 17, 2022, that he had been picked up for a road traffic offence:

“Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I'll be interested to see where this goes..."

But in the letter published on the official Twitter page of the police, the IGP said ordinarily the police would not have responded to the tweet.

“However, we have learnt from previous, painful experiences that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country.

“What is more, we consider your tweet a violation of the Vienna Convention to Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host country,” he stated.

The IGP questioned the British High Commissioner’s interest in the arrest of Barker-Vormawor especially since he was among other drivers who were arrested separately for road traffic offences on Tuesday, May 17.

“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: "di wo fie asɛm" – it means ‘learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you’.”

