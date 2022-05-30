The killing of a young lawyer, Richard Badombie, travelling on the Bole-Bamboi road in the Upper West Region has gripped many people

Thugs mounted the road pretending to be police and while the lawyer approached, they opened fire on him killing him instantly

His brother, Michael Badombie, who was travelling in the same vehicle recalls his brother's blood was just pouring on him after the shooting

A young lawyer, Richard Badombie, has been shot dead by thugs pretending to be police officers in Jirapa, a town in the Upper West Region.

The late Richard’s brother, Michael Badombie, who was in the car when the thugs shot Richard said he joined his brother on a journey from Accra to Jirapa.

Richard Badombie's car crashed into a tree after he was shot dead. Source: Facebook/@edudzi.tameklo

He told Joy News that said the fatal incident happened on the dawn of Saturday, May 28, 2022, on the Bole-Bamboi Highway in the Savannah Region. He said the thugs had mounted a barrier on the road and had been flashing a torchlight like police do when they want drivers to stop.

“When we were approaching them, my brother asked me if they were police officers. I said no, but he slowed down anyways,” Michael told Joy News.

He explained that one of the thugs just opened fire on his brother when he slowed down, killing him instantly. The car then lost control and rammed into a tree.

“The blood of my brother was just gushing out and splashing on me in the car. We were four people in the car and the robbers came after us. They tried to open the car but they couldn’t. I just closed my eyes and pretended as though I was also dead.”

Following the news of Richard’s murder, a lawyer affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, said the whole party was mourning the death of the young lawyer.

“Comrade Richard Badombie Esq Your brutal murder this dawn has really broken my heart. My deepest condolences to your immediate family and the Umbrella family.

“[You] were so dedicated to the fight in the last election. National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo like many, presented this certificate to you last year,” he posted his tribute on Saturday along with a photo of the late Richard receiving a certificate from the NDC Chairman.

Convener of the FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, also posted a tribute a post on Facebook portions of which read:

“His death has made death more real. He was only a boy. Richard was our class rep for the entire time. He became President of the Law Students Union until myself and others forced him to resign because he had breached the Union's Constitution.”

Police have vowed to bring the thugs to book.

“We will do whatever it takes to get these miscreants arrested and brought to justice,” the Police said.

