The Minority in Parliament has warned that the worst could happen in the legislature if Agyapa deal returns

Two Minority MPs have repeated the same threat to the government after indications there are plans to present a revised deal

The deal is the government's idea of mortgaging the country's mineral wealth for loans but experts say the minerals have been undervalued

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs in Parliament are threatening to bring mayhem to the house if the government returns the Agyapa deal.

The government hopes to mortgage Ghana’s mineral deposits with the Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited (Agyapa deal), however, experts and civil society say the country's mineral wealth under the deal has grossly undervalued.

The government was forced to back down on the deal following resistance from the public and civil society, but there are indications that a revised Agyapa deal could land in Parliament soon.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, sponsored the bill that stirred the fisticuffs in Parliament. Source: Facebook/@qfmzambia, @/Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

But two members of the Minority leadership have made statements to suggest that in the coming days, the legislative house could witness another fisticuff as it did in December last year. Last year, there was an exchange of blows when First Deputy Speaker Joseph Owusu while presiding in Parliament rose to take part in voting on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Already, NDC MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has said the Minority is ready to trade blows if government brings the controversial bill back to Parliament.

“If they joke, it will be bloody,” he told TV XYZ in early May.

A recent comment by Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, reiterates the threat by Mr Vanderpuye. Mr Muntaka said Parliament will experience the worst if the deal returns.

He told Joy News on Monday, May 30, 2022 that the Minority will put up a bigger fight than they did against the E-Levy.

He said the government may try to bring back the deal that through the Mid-Year Bugdet review, but the Minority is ready put a fierce resistance.

“They will get a fearless and most resistant ever had in any Parliament if an attempt is made to bring this thing, believe me. I’m not sending any threat, I’m only telling you that look any attempt to think that you can just come with Agyapa into this house, you should prepare for the worst,” he said.

Agyapa Royalties Deal Being Prepared For Listing On London Stock Exchange – MIIF Reveals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the controversial deal was being prepared for re-listing on London Stock Exchange (LSE) by the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

The MIIF is a government agency created by Parliament with the mandate to maximise the value of dividend and royalty income accruing to Ghana.

MIIF said it was re-strategising its approach to listing the deal on the LSE and the Ghana Stock Exchange after his outfit was named the best financial institution in the mining sector by the French-based publication Forbes Monaco.

Source: YEN.com.gh