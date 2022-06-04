The construction of Ghana's National Cathedral by the sitting government has been received well by some whiles others called it a misplaced priority

The Government is bent on building this huge edifice at all cost as the fulfilment of a promise they made upon winning the seat of power

In a recent document, it emerged that the ruling government paid over 32 million Ghana cedis to David Adjaye as "consultation charges" for the construction of the cathedral

The National Cathedral has been the talk of the town for a long time. Many have called for the funds to be put to better use than building an edifice that only benefits the practitioners of a particular faith and maligns others.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Adjaye Associates received a whopping sum upwards of about 32,070,103 Ghana cedis as consultation fees and other services related to the construction of the national cathedral.

The concept of the National Cathedral that Adjaye Associates have in mind is that the building will be on 14 acres of newly landscaped gardens adjacent to Osu Cemetery. They state on their website that

It will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop and multi-use spaces. It will also be home to Africa’s first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

Many netizens have taken to social media to react upon hearing news of the construction of a national cathedral. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@tmiata said on Twitter that:

I’m just watching joy news and omg our president and his people can lie‍♀️. Lies everywhere, all around with every single thing. How can you build a national cathedral with lies as its foundation. Omg!

@francis_abban added that:

How does Ghana facing high inflation and a huge public debt demand citizens faithfully pay their taxes including E levy and then decide to take 25 million Ghana cedis more to continue a personal project of @NAkufoAddo for the construction of a national cathedral Unconscionable!

@BongoIdeas concluded that:

God will not dwell in a National Cathedral built by corrupt money at the expense of other priorities. He is a just God!

Many do not appear to be happy about the construction of the enormous building. Yet, the government is bent on fulfilling its wishes of building a worship place for Christians.

