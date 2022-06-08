Nana Ama Browne Klutse, an associate professor at the University of Ghana, Legon has shared how she achieved her feat at a young age

The lecturer revealed that she completed Mfantsiman Girls SHS and moved on to University of Cape Coast for both her undergraduate and master's degree and then to South Africa for PhD

The 41-year-old mother of 3 shared that she previously worked with the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission as a research scientist, and currently owns 3 houses

A brilliant Ghanaian lecturer by the name of Nana Ama Browne Klutse has recently been granted an interview where she recounted how she became an associate professor at the University of Ghana.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of XYZ Broadcasting had Nana Ama sharing that she drew up in an community where teenage pregnancy was the norm of the day but she still strive and built a better future for her self. According to her, she built her first house when she was 27 years.

Nana Ama posing for the camera Photo credit: drnanaamabrowne/Instagram

Recounting her story, the 41-year-old lecturer revealed that she had her secondary education at the Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School and from there, moved to University of Cape Coast for both her bachelor's and master's degree.

She got the chance to pursue a PhD program in South Africa and came back to Ghana. Nana worked as a lecturer at the University of Ghana for sometime and moved to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission as a research scientist until she moved to the University of Ghana, Legon as a Senior lecturer until she worked hard and became an associate professor at the age of 39.

Nana Ama revealed that she considers herself as a rich person and thankfully, she has three houses to her name.

The mother of three shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

