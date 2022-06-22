Evelyn Mensah, a young Ghanaian lady, has recently revealed that she ditched her teaching job to sell pastries on the street

Her WASSCE performance was not good enough to continue to the university; hence applied to a vocational school to pick up some cooking skills

The committed lady also shared that she quit her teaching job because she had no passion for it and the salary was low

A hardworking Ghanaian lady by the name of Evelyn Mensah has recently been granted an interview where she opened up about resigning from her teaching job to become a street vendor.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube timeline of SVTV Africa had Evelyn recounting that she did not enjoy her job as a teacher and the salary was not the best; hence decided to start her own business.

Recounting her story, she shared that her performance in WASSCE was not the best, so she could not continue to the university. She, however, got advised to go to a vocational school, and she did.

After graduating, she started selling pastries and other food items to support herself, but business was not booming. She then picked up a role as a pupil's teacher in a school.

Evelyn realized her lack of passion for teaching, and the salary was also not encouraging, so she chose to hit the streets to hustle and make money with just GH₵50.

She started with doughnuts and then moved to other types of pastries and has since been successful.

The young lady shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh