Management and staff of Despite Media visited Nana Ama McBrown Mensah at her residence to uplift her spirit after she has been away on sick leave for months now

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, her colleagues shared a word of prayer with her and her husband, Mr Mensah , and asked for God's healing and strength for her to return to work

, The video has gotten many fans of Mrs McBrown Mensah emotional with many sending in heartwarming messages and praying for God's healing for her to return to their screens

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Management and staff of Despite Media on the morning of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, paid ace actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah a visit at her residence in Accra.

This comes after the actress has been away from her duties as the host of the most talked-about entertainment shows in Ghana, United Showbiz on UTV on Saturdays.

Nana Ama McBrown and Despite Media at her home. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some staff and management of Despite Media who were present shared a word of prayer with Mrs McBrown Mensah and her husband, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah.

In the prayer that was said, they thanked God for the life of their colleague and asked for God's mercies upon her life to give her the strength and healing in order to return back to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

McBrown Goes For Third Surgery After Near-Fatal Accident

In September 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had to go see her doctors for the third time as her situation worsened.

She was involved in a near-fatal accident eight years ago on the N1 Highway with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was then her boyfriend. She suffered a severe injury on her left arm that got her bone fractured.

The situation necessitated surgery to replace her broken bones with metal for the arm to function, McBrown revealed. The actress said she tripped and fell about two years ago that got the same arm hurt again. That fall, she explained, affected the metal in her arm and this keeps bringing her pain sometimes.

Many People Share Heartwarming Messages As Despite Media Visited Nana Ama McBrown

Fans and ardent followers of her show on UTV, United Showbiz have been concerned about the host's whereabouts for some months now after celebrity guests have been hosting the show.

In light of this, many thronged to the comment section to empathise with Nana Ama McBrown by sharing sweet messages.

ohemaa.blizzy said:

U're healed Nana ❤️❤️❤️

nyamekyemanuel said:

You've really showed love

jamandiku commented:

God be with you my sweet sister

princecharles_music said:

This is absolutely beautiful

eunice_doku2 said:

God bless you all, Nana I can't wait to see you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

padiki___xaviera said:

We miss u soo much empresss❤️❤️❤️

tettehfiooliviaat_gmail.comm commented:

May the Feather's of the almighty God cover the rest of your life

dj_obour commented saying:

Speedy recovery ❤️ nana ama

justike01 commented:

United we stand and divided we fall. This is beautiful and this shows unity keep the love up ❤️

albert_noble3330 commented:

Get well soon nana we love you we are praying for you

Nana Ama McBrown Debunks Rumours In Recent YouTube Video, Fans Urge Her To File Lawsuit

Actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has debunked some rumours circulating in the media through a YouTube video.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the actress' official YouTube channel, McBrown Tv, the star reiterated that she has not been fired from renowned media group, Despite Media.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, she has been doing well and has been good all this while. Addressing rumours about her being sacked from Despite Group, she affirmed to fans that,

"The news has been around, they said I have been sacked from UTV, no I have not been sacked. We are family, UTV is a home, I have not been sacked. No. No. I don't want to say I can not be sacked, who am I?"

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh