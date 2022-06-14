The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has removed the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander over the Islamic SHS incident

The students were allegedly teargassed by riot police deployed to ensure order among protesting students

Apart from the removal of the deputy regional commander Kwesi Akomeah-Apraku, two other top police officers in the region have also been interdicted

The police administration has removed the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander DCOP Kwasi Akomeah Apraku from office over the chaos that ensued at the Islamic Senior High School on Monday.

Scores of demonstrating students in the Ashanti Region school collapsed after riot police reportedly fired teargas at them. There are also reports that several rounds of live ammunition were also fired as warning shots.

The students had been protesting the rampant road accidents in front of their school because of poor road markings.

After videos of the melee hit online, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) led a powerful delegation to the school to calm nerves and get a firsthand understanding of the incident. In a statement issued after the IGP’s visit, the police administration admitted that its men acted unprofessionally in controlling the agitating students.

Police said that even though “nobody was hit by a bullet, the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control.”

The statement added:

“As a result the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankamah, the Regional Operations Officer, and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident.”

Police allegedly fire tear gas at protesting students; scores rushed to hospital

YEN.com.gh previously reported that personnel of the Ghana police allegedly fired tear gas at the students who had been demonstrating on Monday morning.

Reports indicate that at least 30 students have been rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged tear gas.

A Citi News report indicates that hundreds of students took to the streets on Monday, June 13, 2022, to demonstrate the frequent road accidents that occur in front of the school. The students had been demanding the construction of speed ramps or Zebra crossing.

Also, a video shared by TV3 captures both male and female students in their green and white uniform lying unconscious on the bare floor. Neither police nor school authorities have confirmed the firing of tear gas but eyewitnesses tell reporters that the students started collapsing after police stormed the school to control the crowd.

