A police officer has been interdicted after he was captured in a video smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug

Sergeant Nii Sowah's video was recorded by a civilian and has trended online for hours today, June 10, 2022

Police have said in a statement that apart from the interdiction and investigation, Sergeant Sowah would be given the necessary psycho-social support

The police administration has interdicted one of its sergeants stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command after he was captured in a video smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.

Sergeant Isaac Nii Sowah was caught smoking the substance in uniform and would be taken through the disciplinary and legal action, police said in a statement.

“In addition, he would be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy,” police added.

Sergeant Sowah was captured by a civilian on video smoking the suspected narcotic substance at hideout in Accra.

The person shooting the video could be heard saying the sergeant has joined them in the hideout so he can later rut them out.

The civilian then vowed to share the video on social media because it was wrong for a policeman to be smoking. Sergeant Sowah could heard asking the civilian to stop taking the video because he will never rut them out.

