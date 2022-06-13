Police allegedly fired tear gas into a crowd of protesting students of Islamic SHS on Monday causing many of them to collapse

The students had been demonstrating against rampant road accidents in front of their school due to a lack of proper road markings

There has not been any official comment about the situation but a spokesperson of the Ghana Education Service says calm has been restored

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Personnel of the Ghana police have allegedly fired tear gas at students of Islamic Senior High School at Abepo in the Ashanti Region who had been demonstrating on Monday morning.

A female student of the Islamic SHS being revived by some colleagues. Source: Facebook/@joy997fm

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that at least 30 students have been rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged tear gas.

A Citi News report indicates that hundreds of students took to the streets on Monday, June 13, 2022, to demonstrate the frequent road accidents that occur in front of the school. The students had been demanding the construction of speed ramps or Zebra crossing.

Also, a video shared by TV3 captures both male and female students in their green and white uniform lying unconscious on the bare floor. Neither police nor school authorities have confirmed the firing of tear gas but eyewitnesses tell reporters that the students started collapsing after police stormed the school to control the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The video captures many ambulances arriving at the school apparently to convey the unconscious students to the hospital. Also, parents who heard about the incident rushed to the school to check on their wards.

Another video shared by Zuria FM captures what appears to warning shots fired by police amid screams by terrified femal students.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Opoku-Mensah, told Joy News that calm has since returned to the school. He said police have restored order.

“As you can attest, we are ensuring that whatever incident happened here is brought under control and we have been able to achieve that. We have spoken to parents to remain calm. We have given them the assurance that every student found in this school is doing well. We are protecting them,” Mr Opoku-Mensah said.

He said some of the students who were taken to the hospital have recovered and returned to the school. According to him, the students collapsed out of the shock of seeing so many police personnel at the school.

Video of a police officer firing a gun at Nkoranza gets many worried

In previous unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video that captures a police officer allegedly firing a gun at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, has gotten many on social media worried about their gun and crowd control tactics.

The youth of Nkoranza are protesting the suspected killing of one Albert Akwasi Donkor, a popular youth of the predominantly farming community, by police.

Angry youth reportedly attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh