The Headmistress of Cape Coast-based Aggrey Memorial SHS has confirmed that a female student has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a security guard

Mrs Kate Wilberforce Annan said the alleged incident happened on Friday, June 17, 2022, and triggered a furor on campus

Police in Central Region have taken up the matter, however, they have refused to comment on progress of investigations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A security man at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast has been accused of raping a female student last week on campus.

Entrance of Aggrey Memorial School and random photo of a girl covering her face. Source: UGC/ Aggrey Memorial SHS and PulseGH

Source: UGC

According to reports, the Headmistress of the school Kate Wilberforce Annan, has confirmed that the incident happened on Friday, June 17, 2022.

GhanaWeb is reporting that there was student tension on campus following the incident. Some students even threatened to stage a demonstration over the sexual violation of their colleague.

The Headmistress, Mrs Annan told the GhanaWeb the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Yes, the incident happened on Friday night between a female student and a security man who works here in the school.

“On that same night, myself with some other students took the victim to the hospital for a medical checkup and came back the next morning. The case is now at the Kotokuraba Police station and that’s all I can tell you for now.”

Police remain tight-lipped over the issue.

Central Region Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, has declined to speak to journalists, the report said.

The Category B mixed school currently has a student population of about 2,000. Founded in 1940, it remains one of the best public schools in Ghana.

Aggrey Memorial SHS driver captured assaulting a prostitute

This is not the first time an employee of the school has been in the news for an alleged criminal offence.

In March 2022, police arrested a driver of the school who was captured in a viral video assaulting a prostitute.

In the video, Godwin Bayor was seen slapping and manhandling a prostitute who won’t let him go because he allegedly failed to pay the agreed amount of money.

This was after the victim filed a complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Godwin Bayor alias Yaw was placed in police custody and later arraigned before court.

Thief breaks into Pentecost Church, steals and leaves a note explaining his action

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that a thief who broke into the auditorium of the Church of Pentecost and stole valuables has left a note explaining his actions.

Reports indicate that the thief broke into the English assembly of the Pentecost church at Bogoso District of the Western Region and stole two amplifiers, a pen drive, and other valuables after members had ended evening masses.

According to a 3 News report published on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, church members returned the following day only to realise that the auditorium was missing valuable items. The unknown thief also left a note.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh