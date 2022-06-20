The inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has interdicted four more police officers over the chaos that erupted at the Islamic SHS on June 13, 2022

The four unidentified senior police officers were heard making comments deemed inappropriate and damaging to Muslims

Already the IGP has interdicted three police officers over the incident that many has condemned as another example of brutality by personnel of the Ghana police

Four more police officers have been interdicted over the disturbances last week at the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare ordered their interdiction because they made disparaging comments about Islam and Muslims while reviewing CCTV footage of the incident that happened on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Hundreds of students of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi were teargassed during a protest against frequent motor traffic accidents in front of the school.

After the students mounted roadblocks, police arrived at the scene firing warning shots and teargas to scatter the crowd and restore traffic.

Score of students was captured in viral videos unconscious on the floor as paramedics attended to them. Eyewitnesses say the students collapsed after inhaling the tear gas.

The names of the four police chiefs have not been given. However, a report by Asaase Radio said the officers made the following comments in the background of a video that was reviewing the incident at the school.

“Have you seen their attitude [referring to students of the Islamic SHS]? Do you think if it was an Akan school they will behave that way?” one of the officers said in the video.

Another said: “They are dirty. They are dirty! Wherever these Muslims are, there is problem…”

According to the report, a delegation from the Ghana Police Service visiting the Zongo chief of Kumasi, Alhaji Umar Sulta Farouk, confirmed that the four officers were under service inquiry.

Senior Police Officer DCOP Mohammed Suraji who doubles as the Ghana police operations commander led the delegation on behalf of the IGP.

“Such [a comment] doesn’t represent the Ghana police. So, we are here to apologise. As I speak the officers, including a chief inspector have been interdicted. They are under service inquiry for exhibiting such unprofessional conduct and we support this decision. We should treat this with the contempt it deserves,” DCOP Suraji said.

He gave an assurance to the Muslim leaders that the police respect everyone irrespective of political, religious or tribal background.

Earlier interdiction of three officers

Earlier, three police officers were interdicted over the chaos.

DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku was removed as the deputy Ashanti regional commander shortly after the incident.

Two other senior officers ACP George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer and ACP Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame divisional commander were also interdicted after the IGP visited the school to sympathise with the students.

Police allegedly fire tear gas at protesting Islamic Senior High School Students

YEN.com.gh previously reported in an earlier story that personnel of the Ghana police allegedly fired tear gas at students of Islamic Senior High School at Abepo in the Ashanti Region who had been demonstrating on Monday morning.

Reports indicate that at least 30 students have been rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged tear gas.

A Citi News report indicates that hundreds of students took to the streets on Monday, June 13, 2022, to demonstrate the frequent road accidents that occur in front of the school. The students had been demanding the construction of speed ramps or Zebra crossing.

