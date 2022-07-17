Ghana has confirmed two cases of the Marburg virus disease in the Ashanti Region

According to the GHS, 98 people who came into contact with the infected persons have been placed under quarantine

This is the first time the disease that causes severe bleeding and fever has been detected in Ghana

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana has confirmed two Marburg virus cases, and people who came into contact with infected persons have been placed under quarantine, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed Sunday.

A young woman with a suspected case of the Marburg haemorrhagic fever at a clinic in Angola (L) and scientists gather bats in a cave for testing. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a release signed by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, after suspected cases on July 7, 2022, in the Ashanti Region, further testing at the Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal, confirmed the deadly virus.

“The samples were sent to [Institute Pasteur in Dakar] with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) for validation in line with standard practice, this being the first time Ghana has confirmed Marburg Virus Disease.

“The disease was suspected following the identification of two persons who met the case definition for an Acute Hacmorrhagic Fever and reported in Adansi North District of Ashanti Region,” the release explained.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

GHS disclosed that some 98 contacts identified, including those from the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district from Savannah Region, are currently under quarantine and being monitored by the Ashanti and Savannah Regional Health Directories of the Service.

“No new cases of MVD have been identified,” the statement assured.

This is the first time Ghana has confirmed Marburg virus disease.

About the virus

The Marburg virus causes a rare disease. It is a deadly disease that can cause bleeding and fever and affects humans and non-human primates. According to GHS, fruit bats are natural hosts of the Marburg virus.

“The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from animals and spreads among humans through human-to-human transmission from direct contact with body fluids, blood and other discharges from the affected person/animal. The incubation period for the disease is two to twenty- 21 days.

There are no vaccines for the disease.

Ghanaian researcher Makes Breakthrough For Anti-HIV Medicine Development

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a scientist at the University of Ghana, Legon, has made a breakthrough discovery about the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that is expected to help develop better medicines to fight the virus.

Dr Jerry Joe Harrison, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (SPMS), has developed a formula that enables stable HIV Polyprotein expression.

Scientists explain that the HIV Polyprotein, a key protein that helps HIV to multiply and propagate, must be stable before scientists can determine its structure. Scientists need to determine the structure of a virus to formulate medical preparations that can effectively fight it.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh