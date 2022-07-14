A lecturer at the University of Ghana has achieved a major breakthrough in efforts to better fight the HIV virus

Dr Jerry Joe Harrison has been able to get a stable HIV Polyprotein expression using a chemical formula he developed himself

His achievement will enable a better understanding of the deadly virus by scientists to design more effective medicines to fight it

A scientist at the University of Ghana, Legon, has made a breakthrough in the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that is expected to help develop better medicines to fight the virus.

Dr Jerry Joe Harrison is a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana. Source: UGC/University of Ghana.

Dr Jerry Joe Harrison, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (SPMS), has developed a formula that enables stable HIV Polyprotein expression.

Scientists explain that the HIV Polyprotein, a key protein that helps HIV to multiply and propagate, must be stable before scientists can determine its structure. Scientists need to determine the structure of a virus to formulate medical preparations that can effectively fight it.

The University of Ghana, which has published news about the breakthrough by the Ghanaian scientist on its website, said the finding is coming 40 years after the discovery of HIV.

Dr Harrison has published a cutting-edge research paper on his Structural Studies of HIV Polyprotein with his collaborators from Rutgers University and Salk Institute in the United States.

According to the University of Ghana, the paper, published in Science Advances, has received worldwide recognition.

With the molecular structure of this important protein unravelled, Dr Jerry Joe Harrison, co-first author of the paper, and the team of scientists from the USA believe this will be a major contributor to the development of new anti-HIV medicines.

