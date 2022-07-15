President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he is happy with the progress of ongoing expansion works at the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) in the Volta Region

The president said an additional amount of GH¢6.2 million has been made available to bring water and electricity to the project which cost $60 million

The president also joined the university to mark 10 years since it was established

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday inspected the second phase of expansion works at the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) that cost the country $60 million.

In a post on Facebook, the president disclosed that as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the project, the government had made available GH¢6.2 million of counterpart funding for the preliminary works.

This will cover the extension of electricity, water supply, storm and waste drains construction, and all ancillary services required for the project implementation.

“I am happy to note that the Phase II Project, which will accommodate the Central Administration of the University and the School of Nursing and Midwifery, is progressing steadily according to schedule.

“Some 36.3% of work has been completed, and, at this rate, I am convinced that work will be completed on time,” he posted.

The president also shared many photos of his visit to the Volta Region-based, which was also marking its 10th anniversary.

