A Ghanaian staff nurse and some colleagues at the Agyata CHPS Zone in the Eastern Region have given the facility a facelift

Amos Acheampong and his team coordinated with religious leaders in Afram Plains South District to raise funds to renovate the health facility

Acheampong and a Community Health Nurse Assistant previously helped a woman deliver a baby in a bush

Amos Acheampong, a Ghanaian staff nurse, and some colleagues at the Agyata CHPS Zone in the Eastern Region have given the facility a facelift.

The group of kind-hearted health professionals in Afram Plains South District joined forces with religious leaders in the region to raise funds to transform the exterior of the Agyata CHPS Zone.

Following a meeting, they organised a fund-raising ceremony headed by the District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost, Samuel Sarpong.

Photos of Amos Acheampong and men at work on the Agyata CHPS Zone. Credit: soireenews

Amos Acheampong, his colleagues, and community members painted the Agyata CHPS Zone, Soiree News reported.

Beautiful photos showing them at work and the final appearance of the health facility have surfaced.

See the photos below:

Photo of men working on the Agyata CHPS Zone. Credit: soireenews.com

Photo of man working on the Agyata CHPS Zone. Credit: soireenews.com

Nurses Save Life of Woman as they Help Her Deliver Healthy Baby Boy in Bush

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Amos Acheampong and Community Health Nurse Assistant Ruby Amenuveve helped save the lives of a woman and her newborn baby after she went into labour in a bush.

The two, who are health practitioners at the Agyata CHPS Zone in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region, assisted the woman to deliver a healthy boy at about 9:15 am on Monday.

Acheampong told YEN.com.gh that the mother, Salamatu Amadu had gone to the bush to ease herself when she went into labour.

Ghanaian Nurse Saves Woman in Labour on Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway

In a similar story published on YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian nurse named Juliana Atanga jumped into action to help a woman in labour deliver a bouncy baby girl by the side of the road on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.

Atanga, a general nurse at the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu in the North East Region saved the day on Wednesday, July 13.

She was aboard a vehicle with other passengers from Tamale to Nalerigu when the pregnant woman went into labour during the journey.

