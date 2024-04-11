A late night fire at the Madina market has razed shops and goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis

The Ghana National Fire Service had to break through shops to get to the fire, which was fast spreading

Two traders fainted after witnessing their shops get burned, but there were no other casualties as a result of the fire

Several shops and goods at the Madina market were razed by fire. The inferno, which started at around 9pm on Wednesday night, raged throughout the night until early dawn when the Ghana National Fire Service was able to bring the situation under control.

The fire blazed through the market at night.

In an interview with citinewsroom, an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service stated that the lack of access through the shops at the market had made it very difficult for personnel to reach the blaze point. He noted that officers had to break through shops to reach the fire.

No casualties were recorded as most traders had closed from work; however, two traders who were affected by the blaze fainted from shock after seeing what had happened to their shops.

The Ghana National Fire Service is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Massive fire destroys parts of Kumasi Kejetia market

A massive fire engulfed parts of the Kumasi Kejetia market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and destroyed goods and properties estimated to run into millions of Ghana cedis.

According to reports, a section of the popular market known by locals as "Dubai" was completely ravaged by the fire.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper reported that officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene to fight the fire; however, videos of the incident online show the fire had gotten out of control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially disclosed.

Fire destroys French-Line section of the Kumasi Central market

YEN.com.gh also reported that fire had gutted the French-Line section of the Kumasi Central Market. The fire caused significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones and other products.

The fire began around 7am on Sunday, according to media reports. Firefighters from the Manhyia, Komfo Anokye, Breman, BOST and Regional Headquarters Substation moved to the fire scene at the Aboabo end of the Kumasi Central market near the railway line to prevent further fire spread.

The fire service said overhauling was underway to deal with the pockets of fire and salvage of properties. No casualties were recorded.

