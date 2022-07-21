A general nurse helped a woman in labour deliver a bouncy baby girl by the side of the road on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway

Juliana Atanga jumped into action when the woman went into labour during a journey from Tamale to Nalerigu in the North East Region

The brave healthcare practitioner helped the woman deliver a healthy baby with the aid of students from the Nalerigu Nursing Training College

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian nurse named Juliana Atanga jumped into action to help a woman in labour deliver a bouncy baby girl by the side of the road on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.

Atanga, a general nurse at the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu in the North East Region saved the day on Wednesday, July 13.

She was aboard a vehicle with other passengers from Tamale to Nalerigu when the pregnant woman went into labour during the journey.

Photos of Juliana Atanga. Credit: GBCGhana Online

Source: UGC

Despite not being skilled in child labour, Atanga help the woman deliver the baby with the aid of students from the Nalerigu Nursing Training College and other passengers in the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Per GBCGhana Online, the nurse used clothes, a blade, pampers, rubber bags, soap, and water to support the woman to deliver the child.

Both the mother and the baby received medical attention at a hospital and were discharged.

Atanga, who has been working at the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu for two years, is a beneficiary of Campaign for Female Education, CAMFED. She hopes to specialise in Public Health majoring in Maternal, Sexual, and Reproductive health.

See the photos here.

Ghanaian Nurses Save Life of Woman as they Help Her Deliver Healthy Baby Boy in Bush

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that staff nurse, Amos Acheampong, and Community Health Nurse Assistant Ruby Amenuveve helped save the lives of a woman and her newborn baby after she went into labour in a bush.

The two, who are health practitioners at the Agyata CHPS Zone in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region, assisted the woman to deliver a healthy boy at about 9:15 am on Monday, February 7.

Acheampong told YEN.com.gh that the mother, Salamatu Amadu had gone to the bush to ease herself when she went into labour.

Meet Ghanaian Doctor Stephen Ansah-Addo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that US-resident Ghanaian dermatologist, Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo, became an internet star after he helped safely deliver a bouncing baby boy on board United Airlines Flight 997.

The rare mid-air miracle occurred on Sunday evening, January 30, 2022, two hours before landing.

The plane was transporting an expectant mother and Dr Ansah-Addo from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to the Washington Dulles International Airport on an 11-hour flight.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh