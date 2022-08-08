A 29-year-old Ghanaian architect known as Shushu revealed in an interview how he designed a stunning seven-bedroom house that overlooks a mountain

Shushu disclosed in the interview that the seven-bedroom house project was one of the most challenging designs he has worked on due to the steep nature of the site

He further explains that the mansion is designed in such a way that it "speaks" to the people who visit it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

29-year-old Ghanaian architect, Shushu, has revealed in a YouTube interview on Build With Amoaa that a gorgeous 7-bedroom mansion he designed with a mountain view is one of his most challenging projects yet.

Shushu gives more details about the mansion to his interviewer. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

Source: UGC

The property has staff quarters connected to the main house by a unique design. The house also boasts of a sunken living room which gives the room a perfect blend of displays from the numerous cars parked outside.

The 7-bedroom property overlooks the mountainside. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The mansion comes with an infinity pool that overlooks a serene mountainside. Many netizens were impressed by what the young architect had achieved and heaped much praise on him. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

A view of the carport and the window of the sunken living room. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

Source: UGC

Miss Stella said:

The architect and the whole team did a splendid job. Bravo to all who worked on this project ❤️❤️

Jesse Temeng added:

We need to connect with some of these artisans; they are key to a stunning building.

Africa Building Hub opined:

Getting out of Accra seems to be very popular nowadays. Love the video.

Greener asked:

Who said we don't have the men?

Shushu added that he does not deserve the praises alone, but other team members also need to be acknowledged. He said:

You have to also commend the foreman because he brought to life everything that was in my head

Watch a video of the interview below.

Meet the 32-Year-Old Ghanaian Who is Building Smart Homes in Ghana

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young man building smart homes in Ghana. Modern amenities in the smart homes Barima is building include an outdoor heated swimming pool and an outdoor minibar.

The neighbourhood where the homes are situated contains stores, schools, clinics, hospitals, and other social facilities.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh