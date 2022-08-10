An indefinite strike has hit the University of Development Studies (UDS) from Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Lecturers and senior staff of the Northern Region-based tertiary education institute are agitating over delays to pay their July salaries

They say the reasons for the delay have not been communicated to them, but there is also a sinister plan to illegally migrate them onto the Controller and Accountant General Mechanised payroll system

Senior staff, lecturers and administrators of the University of Development Studies (UDS) have declared an indefinite strike from Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The workers, represented by their unions, say the strike has been is the result of the university management’s failure to pay their salaries for July 2022.

According to a Class FM report, the workers say the management of the university has not communicated why the salaries have not been paid.

They also cite, in a press statement the following as other reasons for the strike:

“Failure to engage all the relevant stakeholders (Unions) in what is believed and considered to be an ambush Migration of the Salaries of staff to the Controller and Accountant General Mechanised payroll system without any agreed document (MoU) from Controller as agreed in the previous engagement.”

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Senior Staff Association (SSA), and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) also said there have been a persistent disregard for administrative procedures by management of UDS.

The workers say they will remain on strike until further notice.

