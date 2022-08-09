A man, only identified as Mr Slim, has caused a stir online with his eye-watering spending power

Mr Slim recently spent over GHC74,000 at one sitting at the The View Bar and Grill, a popular pub in Kumasi

A receipt has popped up showing the items he bought including a whopping GHC40,000 on bottles of Moet & Chandon

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian reveller, only known as Mr Slim, has reportedly spent over GHC74,000 in just a day's outing.

The partygoer spent the money at The View Bar and Grill, one of the most popular hangout places in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

It is not known what the occasion was or what might have triggered such spending but a receipt has popped up showing it happened in the afternoon of Monday, July 18.

A man spent GHC74k at a sitting in Kumasi Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram, Phongthorn Hiranlikhit / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the receipt which has been sighted on the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the bigger chunk of the money was spent on Moet & Chandon Nectar. He bought 40 bottles at a cost of GHC1,000 each, making a total of GHC40,000

The reveller bought five bottles of Ace of Spade (Special) at GH3,500 per one totalling GHC17,500. Other notable purchases included two bottles of Dom Perignon Brut for GHC6,000; five Veuve Cliquot (Yellow Label) for GHC6,000; and three Hennessy (VSOP) for GHC3,600.

In all, Mr Slim, as the name of the customer on the receipt indicated, amassed a bill of GHC74,180.

See the photo below:

Ghanaians react

With the emergence of Mr Slim's receipt on social media, many people have been sharing their thoughts online. Many have been amazed considering the difficult economic conditons in Ghana at the moment.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

ghanacelebrity said:

"Here's someone's receipt for a night out. The system hard but some people are still chilling."

kajo said:

"Eish! So people still spend such amounts in nightclubs in this economy?"

maame_pee said:

"Who say money no dey Ghana? I beg make he come locate me."

scent_ani said:

"Eeeii more than my business capital."

marvinbernard1 said:

"Who say money not dey...Mfa hia nka nkwaasem"

Receipt of GH₵40,000 Spent In Just One Night At East Legon Garage Lounge Causes Stir Online

Similarly, many Ghanaians have recently shared various opinions after receipt of a huge amount that was spent in one night surfaced online.

The photo captured a bill of GH₵39,660 incurred at a spot in East Legon called Garage Lounge.

14 Moet Nectar Imperial Rose purchased, which cost GH₵25,200 was the highest item that was purchased by the anonymous individual.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh