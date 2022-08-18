Harruna Attah, a revered veteran Ghanaian journalist has sadly lost his wife Nana Yaa Agyeman

The woman who is also the sister of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at 62

She had been living with Multiple Sclerosis but passed on after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Center

Nana Yaa Agyeman, the wife of veteran Ghanaian journalist Harruna Attah who is also the sister of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has passed on at age 62.

YEN.com.gh has gathered that the woman who has been living with Autoimmune disease passed on after a short illness on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on August 17, 2022.

According to myjoyonline.com, Nana Yaa Agyeman left behind two beautiful daughters, Rahma and Ayesha Harruna Attah, as well as her husband.

Nana Yaa Agyeman's work life

She is known to have worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and after which she later served as an editor with the defunct Accra Daily Mail newspaper, owned by her husband, Harruna Attah.

Until her demise, Nana Yaa has been a survivor of Multiple Sclerosis – a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system).

According to her, the disease affected her ability to see in one eye while she still battled with several other symptoms and effects in her body every now and then.

Sadness after a moment of joy

