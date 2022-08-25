Abdul Inusah has broken his silence on the 50-year jail term expected to be handed him by a US court over his role in fraud

The son of the former MP for Tamale Central insists he is innocent of all charges and will soon be a free man

Abdul has apologized to his family and friends, who have been left devastated by the reportage

The son of the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has finally broken his silence.

Abdul Inusah, facing a 50-year jail term for alleged fraud and money laundering, was handed the guilty plea by a federal jury in the United States of America.

The innocent-looking Abdul Inusah Image credit:@JNRBISTAV

Source: Facebook

A statement issued by the United States Department of Justice said the 31-year-old Inusah was part of the syndicate based in Huntington, which allegedly defrauded various gullible individuals in several states across the US through the use of false online identities.

That incident has left the family and friends of the young son of the former NDC MP devastated.

Abdul has, however, apologized for taking his loved ones through this traumatic experience.

Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Abdul Inusah said he was innocent of all charges and will soon be a freeman.

“These are half truths, and people’s lives in Ghana are being affected, especially my family and love ones, and I would like to apologize to them that they should take heart, and keep having faith that their brother and son is innocent and will soon be a free man and we will rejoice and jubilate with the people of Ghana,” he said.

Ghanaian Woman 'Forgiven' By Ireland Court Over GH¢32k Money Laundering After Pleading Guilty

Roberta Appiah, a Ghanaian woman who was apprehended in 2020 and pleaded guilty for her alleged involvement in a money-laundering activity of more than €4,000, has been spared by the Ireland court preceding the case.

As Indepenent.ie reported, the 38-year-old mother 'assisted' another person who went around shops and spent the proceeds of fraudulent money on electronics, clothes, and other goods.

