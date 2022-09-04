The NCA has carried out a threat to punish owners of unregistered SIM cards after the September 1, 2022 deadline

The Authority has announced on Sunday that from Monday, September 5, 2022 it will begin blocking unregistered SIMs for data and call services

After this, users of unregistered SIM Cards will be given six months to register their cards, failing which these numbers will be churned by the network operators

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has released a statement Sunday announcing a raft of sanctions against owners of unregistered SIM cards from Monday, September 5, 2022.

The statement signed by NCA Director-General, Joe Anokye, has disclosed that the sanctions include blocking outgoing calls and data services for a sequential batch of numbers for two days every week.

“These measures shall exclude blocking of SMS to give defaulting subscribers the opportunity to initiate registration if they so wish. Subscribers who fully register their SIM Cards within the period they have been blocked will only be unblocked by the MNOs after the 48 hours to avoid the MNOs tampering with their systems intermittently,” the statement read in part.

The statement also directed mobile network operators to configure their systems to facilitate the use of passports for non-resident Ghanaians until December 31, 2022.

“MNOs shall put disconnected SIM Cards in a holding category and current subscribers of these SIM Cards shall be given six months to register their SIM cards, failing which these numbers will be churned by the MNOs,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement on sanctions against unregistered SIM cards

