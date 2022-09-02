Ghana's history has been plagued with individuals and businesses that have tried to take advantage of unsuspecting people

Some of these fraudulent people go to extreme extents to prove their credibility, like hiring huge edifices which they use as offices

Many have called on the government to identify and clamp down on the activities of individuals and businesses that do not align with the country's values

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Several businesses have been forced to shut down in Ghana because they either engaged in fraudulent activities or services that go against the country's cultural values. Sometimes, these businesses operate for a long time before they are found out.

YEN.com.gh mentions instances when some buildings in Ghana were forced to shut down for engaging in activities that Ghanaians generally frown on.

Fake American Embassy Building

The building used to run the fake US Embassy in Accra. Photo credit: Yepooka Yeebo

Source: UGC

The US State Department discovered a fake American embassy in Accra in 2016 that was issuing several false visas. The con artists who perpetrated it also erected an American flag on the building and a picture of Barack Obama on the wall.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The criminal group advertised on billboards and sought out possible victims from the most remote regions of West Africa in its search for unsuspecting victims. The con artists took their prey to Accra, where they sold the desperate individuals visas for as much as $6,000.

Menzgold

The Menzgold office in Accra. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline

Source: UGC

Menzgold Ghana Limited was a gold-trading company that paid its clients monthly dividends on their "investments". However, the government shut down the company's operations for its illegitimate business. Many people affected by the closure trooped to the building premises daily to demand their money.

At a press conference in Accra in August of last year, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, the CEO of the contentious gold dealership, Menzgold, pleaded with the government to assist his business in paying clients who had been living in dread of losing their investments.

LGBTQI+ Office In Ghana

Authorities close down the office of the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana. Photo credit: 3 News

Source: UGC

The office of a group that promotes the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana, where homosexuality is illegal, was shut down by security authorities. Christian religious leaders in Ghana have been pushing for the centre's closure since it opened in January 2021. However, Asenso Gyambi, the property owner of the building that accommodated the group's office, claimed he was unaware that the LGBTQI+ group was renting out his property.

Buildings in Ghana That Were Used For Controversial Purposes Which Stirs Up Emotions In Ghanaians

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about controversial buildings in Ghana that stirred up emotions in Ghanaians. Many structures in Ghana, like Dr Ram Beckley's home and the slave castles, elicit powerful emotions in Ghanaians.

To preserve the nation's legacy, the history of such structures should be taught to new generations rather than being soon lost. Instead, some contentious structures have been designated national historic landmarks, while others are now derided and disgusting to see.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh