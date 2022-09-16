Vice President Dr Bawumia has revealed that his primary focus is to help President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his mandate

According to him, the 2024 general elections is not on his top-most agenda as the government is, first of all, committed to finding solutions to the economic crisis

Breaking the silence on his presidential ambition, he also added that he took that position not to focus on his personal ambition because the next elections will be contested on the record of the current government; hence it has to succeed at all cost

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has broken the silence on his presidential ambitions.

Dr Bawumia, widely tipped to be the successor to President Akufo-Addo in the 2024 general elections, is facing stiff competition from two-time NPP flagbearer contestant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong among others.

Opening up on whether he intends to contest or not, Dr Bawumia said his primary focus is to help the current government deliver on its core mandate.

According to him, the 2024 elections is not on the top of his bucket list as he remains committed to helping the president deliver on his plans and policies for now.

Speaking to a Kenyan private TV channel, KTN News, Dr Bawumia reiterated his resolve to bring his expertise to bear to address the current economic challenges.

“We don’t really have too much time for thinking about 2024 right now. I think that if you get to 2024 and you don’t have a record, you will have nothing to campaign on. So right now, we are focused on that and we don’t know what the future holds but we will focus on the work for now,” he said.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has indicated its resolve to make history by breaking the eight-year political circle in Ghana, is expected to elect a flagbearer next year.

