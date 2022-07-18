The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant was launched on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi

The 16 contestants representing the various regions of Ghana were unveiled at the launch on Sunday

YEN.com.gh brings the beautiful photos and full details of each contestant of the 2022 GMB

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The 2022 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant (GMB 2021) was launched on Sunday, July 17, 2021.

This year's edition, the 15th season, will commence on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with the first four weeks being eviction-free.

At the launch, the 16 contestants who passed the auditions to represent the various regions of Ghana were unveiled.

The 16 contestants for GMB 2022 have been unveiled Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings details and photos of the ladies who will be battling for the ultimate.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

1. Ahafo - Tiwaa

Lauretta Tiwaa Boateng, from Duayaw Nkwanta, is the representative of the Ahafo Region. Tiwaa is 26.

Tiwaa is a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where she studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Linguistics with Akan as her major.

She works as an administrative manager at the Dormaa Presby Hospital.

2. Ashanti - Kessewaa

23-year-old Tammy Akua Kessewaa Debrah will be representing the Ashanti Region, the current holders of the crown.

Kessewaa is a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where she is studying Media and Communications.

3. Bono East - Takyiwaa

Maame Yaa Takyiwaa Konamah, an indigene of Teachiman, is the torchbearer for the Bono East Region.

Takyiwaa is 27 years old. She is a health worker at the Holy Family Hospital.

4. Bono - Owusuaa

Comfort Owusu, a native of Wamfie, is the representative of Bono Region. Owusuaa is 24 years old.

A graduate of the University of Ghana, Owusuaa studied for a degree in Social Works. She is currently doing her national service.

5. Central - Asiedua

Grace Afenyi Owusu-Arhin will be representing the Central Region with the stage name Asiedua.

Asiedua is 23 years old. She works as a journalist.

6. Eastern - Amoani

Sarah Odei Amoani is the representative of the Eastern Region. Amoani is 25 years old.

She is a law graduate from the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

7. Greater Accra - Naa Ahema

Susana Naa Ahema Quarcoo will represent the Greater Accra Region. She is 26 years old.

Naa is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), where she studied for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Public Relations.

8. North East - Yenupang

25-year-old Mariama Hikimatu Ibrahim is representing the North East Region with the stage name Yenupang.

A graduate of Bibiani College of Health Sciences, Yenupang works as a public health nurse.

9. Northern - Teiya

The Northern Region has Tung-Teiya Dahamani, to be known on stage as Teiya, as their representative.

A graduate of the University of Development Studies (UDS), Teiya is 26 years old.

10. Oti - Aiko

Glory Efua Aiko Adade who hails from Akpafu in the Oti is the region's representative for GMB 2022.

She is a 20-year-old veterinary medical student at the University of Ghana.

11. Savannah - Hariya

Hariya Yussif is the representative for the Savannah Region. At 20, Hariya, as she will be known on stage, is one of the youngest contestants for this edition.

Hariya is a student at the University of Ghana, where she is studying Information Studies, History, and Archaeology.

12. Upper East - Anaba

Anaba is the contestant holds the flag of of the Upper East Region. She is 28 years old.

An Economics graduate of the University of Cape Coast, Anab works at Prudential Life as a financial analyst.

13. Upper West - Agbang

The Upper West Region is being represented by Ethel Agbang Soku, to be known on stage as Agbang.

Agbang is 26 years old. She is a graduate of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) with a degree in Theatre Arts

14. Volta - Xornam

Abigail Exornam Akpaka is the Volta Region's representative. She will be known on stage as Xornam.

The 25-year-old is a nurse at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra.

15. Western North - Afrah

Justina Yaa Afrah Donkor is the representative of the Western North Region. She will be known on stage as Afrah.

Afrah is a 24-year-old Pentecost University. She is studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

16. Western - Nyarkoah

Western Region is represented by 21-year-old Nelly Nyarkoah Dwomoh, with the stage name Nyarkoah.

Nyarkoah hails from Takoradi, the regional capital is a student at the University of Ghana, where she is studying Business Administration.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh