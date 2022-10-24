A 35-year-old teacher who endorsed the NPP campaign ahead of the 2020 general elections says his life is under threat

Nicholas Teye disclosed that he was paid a paltry ¢300 for being placed on the NPP’s campaign billboard

He also added that in a bid to escape the threats on his life, he has to disguise himself when in public

Some ordinary Ghanaians who endorsed the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) campaign message ahead of the 2020 general elections say their lives are under threat.

According to a 35-year-old teacher only identified as Nicholas Teye, anytime he steps out, he’s accosted by a section of the populace who feel he’s part of the current economic crisis.

I Disguise Myself Before Going Out To Escape Threats On My Life - Nicholas Teye

Speaking to Accra-based TV3 News, Mr Teye revealed how he has to disguise himself before going out in public to escape the anger and threats on his life.

"The moment they see you they are angry and they want to beat you because you are part of the reasons why they are suffering. Sometimes they will call you and threaten you.”

He further added that he was paid a meagre ¢300 for appearing on the billboard advert for the party.

NPP Launches “Remember Me” Campaign Ahead Of 2020 Polls

As part of its reelection strategy months before the 2020 polls, the NPP used the images of the said persons on giant billboards across the country to evoke sympathies among the voting populace. The billboards saw the campaigners cutting forlorn looks and gloomy images.

One of the billboards with the inscription, ‘Remember Me: My livelihood depends on your vote,' became the talk of the town due to the bloodshot eyes of the then Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainee, Nicholas Teye.

His appeal was that the NPP government should be allowed a second chance to continue with their good works, particularly so the NABCo programme, which provided temporary jobs for young graduates, would be continued.

But with the current economic crisis, a section of the populace has begun venting their frustrations at the campaigners and accused them of being part of a grand scheme to scam the electorates into voting for the NPP.

