While Aisha Huang has been described by police prosecutors as a flight risk, her lawyer thinks they are wrong

Nkrabea Effah-Dartey said his clients loves Ghana so much that she even wants to remain in the country

He made the comments after his appeal to the court for his client to be granted bail failed over concerns she might sneak out of Ghana

The lawyer for Aisha Huang, the Chinese lady facing prosecution for galamsey activities in Ghana, has disclosed that his clients intends to remain in the country.

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey (rtd) said fears that Ms Huang will flee prosecution if granted bail are unfounded. He said on the contrary, the Chinese national loves Ghana very much.

“Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to be in Ghana and continue doing business here. She has a family in Ghana. To say that she is a foreigner and is a flight risk is unfair,” Effah-Dartey told Citi FM.

Aisha Huang (L) and her lawyer, Nkrabea Effah-Dartey.

Source: UGC

His comments on Tuesday, September 21, 2022, follow the decision by the court to deny her bail as police prosecutors file fresh charges against her.

The new charges include mining without a license and helping other people to take part in illegal mining.

She is also accused of illegally employing foreigners to take part in the illegal mining and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

Aisha Huang, aka Huang En, was first arrested in 2017 for destroying Ghana’s freshwater bodies and vegetation with her illegal mining activities.

As part of state-led leniency move, she was not prosecuted for her actions but repatriated.

Former senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo explained at the time that Aisha Huang was not prosecuted because that could affect Ghana-China relations and disturb Ghana’s push for a loan from the Asian giant.

However, she sneaked back into Ghana through unapproved routes to resume her destructive illegal mining activities.

She was then re-arrested and put before court.

Effah-Dartey says he won't rest until the courts grant her bail.

YEN.com.gh reported previously that lawyer for Aisha Huang has said he is defending the unpopular lady because he has people to take care of.

Captain Effah-Dartey (rtd) has said he’s justifiably doing his professional work as a lawyer, stressing that the law categorically states that any body accused of a crime deserves legal representation.

He told Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV no matter how unpopular his representation of Ms Huang his, he will care less.

